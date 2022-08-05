Conan O'Brien Lists His $16.5 Million California Beach House

O' Brien first stepped into the Hollywood scene through The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live. After his comedic chops got him attention, he was given the talk show most fans know him for today. The show, titled Late Night with Conan O’Brien, first aired on NBC in 1993. After his controversial run as host, the star was given his self-titled show Conan on TBS. The show ended in 2021. As of late, the comedian launched his own podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, on his Team Coco podcast network. Sirius XM acquired the podcast and its production company for a reported $150 million. The deal comes with a five-year talent agreement with the former late-night host.

About the deal, O'Brien said “When I started in television my ultimate goal was to work my way up to the radio. This new deal with SiriusXM builds on the great relationship that began several years ago with a team that is the standout in their field.” Since its inception, Team Coco has garnered more than 1 billion yearly video views and averages 180 million annual podcast downloads with 17 million fans across social media.