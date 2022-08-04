Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Rekindle Their Romance After Summer Split

There are no more doubts about where Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner stand in their relationship. The Phoenix Suns player and The Kardashians star recently had an outdoor experience loaded with excitement and fun. It was clear from their time together that they were now back together.

On August 2, Kendall posted pictures from her romantic getaway with Devin in the woods on her Instagram Stories. One of the pictures showed her sitting on Devin's lap while they were outside on a porch.

