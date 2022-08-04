Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Rekindle Their Romance After Summer Split

There are no more doubts about where Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner stand in their relationship. The Phoenix Suns player and The Kardashians star recently had an outdoor experience loaded with excitement and fun. It was clear from their time together that they were now back together.

On August 2, Kendall posted pictures from her romantic getaway with Devin in the woods on her Instagram Stories. One of the pictures showed her sitting on Devin's lap while they were outside on a porch.

Woodland Romance 

Kendall was wearing a red bikini bottom and a white T-shirt in the adorable photo. On the other hand, Devin was wearing blue shorts and black sandals. The couple appeared to be taking in the woodland views while they were having a private moment. Kendall made sure to share a lot of the photos on her Instagram story.

More of her photos featured a lake at dusk, a video of her on the water in the shade of trees, and a picture of her water shoes on a dock.

An Adventurous Getaway

Prior to their PDA photo, a Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club insider exclusively revealed to E! News that Kendall and Devin spent the weekend there.

The trip, which included plenty of outdoor activities like ax throwing and lakeside boating, is nothing new for the couple. According to the insider, "Kendall loves going there with Devin and being out on the water."

Regarding the rest of their trip to Idaho, it appears that they have struck an ideal balance between adventure and relaxation. 

According to the source, Kendall and Devin  are "always up for trying anything." They also "just sat around enjoying the views."

Officially Back Together 

It is not all that shocking that Devin and The 818 Tequila founder have recently reconnected. This is because their trip occurred soon after a source told E! News that the couple had rekindled their romance after calling off their two-year courtship in late June.

Kendall and her basketballer boyfriend are back together after going through a rough patch recently. An insider confirmed the lovebirds were fully back together after working on their issues and deciding they should move forward as a couple. 

A Little Bump Along The Way 

Even though the two had a rough patch earlier this summer that caused them to split, it turned out it was simply a hiccup in the couple's journey rather than the end.

The source continued, "They moved on and it's going really well. They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren's wedding in Napa."

The couple's fans are extremely overjoyed by their comeback and hope they stay together forever. 

