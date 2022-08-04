NBA News: Mark Cuban Reacts To Knicks' Tampering Investigation

Brunson was deemed as the most overpaid player of the offseason, with some stating that he only got that massive deal because of his ties to the Knicks. Still, he's unbothered by criticism and will stay focused on what has taken him this far:
“It’s impossible not to see it,” Brunson said on The Old Man & the Tree. “Look, I’m honored I have gotten this opportunity, to be in that club making whatever number it is. But I think for me, no matter what the number is, nothing changes for me. (...) I’ve always been that way. I don’t plan on changing. It didn’t bother me. I’m going to be the same person no matter what happens, no matter what anyone says. I’m going to be me.”
Now, he'll have to prove that he was worth every dime.