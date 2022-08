Speaking with YouTuber Chris Williamson, Rogan criticized Biden and his allies for refusing to admit the U.S. economy is in recession.

Rogan said "the government is trying to not call it a recession" despite all evidence to the contrary, as reported by Fox News.

The podcast host said that the Biden administration is "literally changing the definition" of recession, "which is terrible and it should be pushed back against in a big way."

"It should be something that people get angry about, like, 'Hey, you’re f*cking with definitions in order to pretend that you’re doing a good job.'"