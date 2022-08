San Diego Padres fans are walking on the clouds right now. They made a potential franchise-changing move by landing Juan Soto, but getting Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Josh Hader only makes them even scarier.

The Friars proved that they want to win right now, but also positioned themselves as legit World Series contenders for years to come. Now, there's no more room for excuses as we head to the most crucial stretch of the season.