Twice-Convicted Murderer Charged Again After 2019 Prison Release

Police believe Harvey befriended Leyden two years through social media. Leyden, who lived in an LGBTQ senior center in Fort Greene, was seen on surveillance video wheeling a bag into Marcelin’s apartment on Feb. 27 — and was never heard from again.

"On March 1, our perpetrator, Ms. Harvey, and another unknown female at the Home Depot in Manhattan, they purchased a Sawzall, trash bags and cleaning solutions," Essig said.

Police say surveillance video shows Harvey in a 99-cent store, where they believe she was sitting on a human leg wrapped in plastic.

A search of social media suggests a bizarre situation. There are several Facebook pages for both Susan Leyden and Marceline Harvey. One of the pages for Marceline Harvey shows only photos of Susan Leyden. It is unclear which page actually belonged to Susan Leyden.