The Los Angeles Dodgers are perhaps the biggest loser of MLB's trade deadline. They addressed a need by trading for struggling slugger Joey Gallo but watching the San Diego Padres land Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Josh Hader has to raise some alarms.

The Padres are a huge threat in their division and will continue to be so for years to come, as Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. are 23 and have their best years ahead of them.