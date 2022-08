The New York Yankees were one of the biggest winners of MLB's trade deadline. They moved Joey Gallo to add Harrison Bader, got a needed reliever in Scott Effross, and landed the best starter available in Frankie Montas.

But nothing is always entirely good, and the Yankees' impressive deadline wasn't the exception. They had to part ways with Jordan Montgomery, which seemingly took a toll on Jameson Taillon before last night's start.