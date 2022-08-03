A Man Accused Of Murder Evaded Capture For Years By Pretending To Be His Brother

A farm worker in a rural area of unincorporated San Mateo County found the body of a badly decomposed young female near an irrigation pond on July, 17,1992.

The body was later identified as that of Juliette Rivera. An autopsy showed the young woman suffered blunt force trauma from a flat object to the left rear skull.

Police did not say where they suspected the murder took place, or what the potential motive was for the heinous crime.

By the time Rivera's body was found by the farmer, San Mateo County Sheriff's detectives had already determined by then that Gregory Marc Riviera was the suspect in the slaying and issued an arrest warrant.

But he had already fled the Bay Area and his whereabouts remained a mystery for 30 years, until this year when police finally got they break they were waiting for to close the case and say once and for all what happened to Riviera in the decades after he killed Rivera.