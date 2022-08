It's been a tough couple of months for the Nets. From beings swept in the first round to Kevin Durant requesting a trade, it's clear that they don't want any more drama. And that could mean making a tough decision about Simmons.

The truth is that they can't afford to wait and see if he's ready to be back on the floor. They need to win, and they need to win now. That's why flipping him again shouldn't be out of the question.

Should that be the case, then Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes states that the Atlanta Hawks could offer John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu to get him.