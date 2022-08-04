'I’m Like A Dad First': Ryan Gosling Talks About Being A Father

We can’t talk about the Gosling family without mentioning the lovely and truly missed, Eva Mendes.

She too shared her thoughts on motherhood in June as she sat down with Forbes and talked about her family. It's definitely interesting to hear from both Mendes and Gosling since these two know how to keep their private life just like that, private. Even though they have been together since 2011, the couple managed to separate their family from the media, and at the end of the day, being with your family is what matters.

“Hopefully it's showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we're all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well. It's a team effort every day, so if they see him and I switching off doing certain things that again aren't specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance and harmony,” Mendes said regarding how she and Gosling share the same responsibilities when it comes to raising their kids.

This is what good parenting looks like.