'I’m Like A Dad First': Ryan Gosling Talks About Being A Father

It can be overwhelming to manage your career while being a father, but Ryan Gosling didn't let his successful career affect his relationship with his two daughters.
Gosling, who is 41-year-old, has sat down with Heat magazine and talked about how it feels to be a father as the actor has 2 daughters named Amada Lee, a six-year-old, and Esmeralda Amada, a seven-year-old, who he shares with his wife Eva Mendes who is 48-year-old.
Having a great and long-lasting relationship will definitely help make the parenthood journey easier.