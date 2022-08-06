'My Twenties Were A Journey Through Good, Hard, And Beautiful Moments': Selena Writes

The launch of Rare beauty is not only a highlight of Selena's 20s but a major milestone in her life. At a time when the world's population was beginning to feel the weight of the Coronavirus, Selena revealed her makeup brand, Rare Beauty, and launched it nine months later in November 2020.

It has since blown up to be one of the most noticeable makeup brands in the world, synonymous with the passion and love Selena puts into everything she does. This is certainly one of the good feats that, in her own words: "has shaped me into the person that I am today".