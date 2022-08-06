'My Twenties Were A Journey Through Good, Hard, And Beautiful Moments': Selena Writes

After about a week's worth of birthday celebrations, Selena Gomez shared a heart-warming message via Instagram to express gratitude for her passing 20s decade. The makeup mogul turned 30 on July 22nd and has been enjoying the festivities with family and friends away from social media.
As she wrote herself: "there are so many words to say," but in an attempt to break it down, we take a peek into some key moments in the last ten years Ms. Gomez alluded to in the sincere message she sent to her fans.