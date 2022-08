Looking radiant in a crochet cream dress, West Coast snuggled next to her man while cradling her prominent baby bump. Her growing curves were accentuated by the form-fitting garment, which was a midi style with a low neckline adorned with a pearl necklace. The 33-year-old accessorized with white platform sandals and a gold purse. Meanwhile, Fenison, 30, looked dapped in a white shirt and pants.

"Tropical sunsets 🌅 who else sees the angel in the clouds tho? Lol," the mom-to-be captioned the photo, with the proud papa leaving hearts in the comments.

Fenison shared the same photo on his own Instagram, dishing a bit more about their evening. "On the way to dinner, had to stop for that sunset," he wrote.

