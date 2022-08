According to Taylor, he's happy to allow his son to be in the world of showbiz for now. However, if he starts to have ill feelings toward the industry, he won't hesitate to take him out.

"I’m gonna do it for a little while but then if he doesn’t like it I’m gonna pull him,” Taylor explained. “We’re basically just doing it to see if he enjoys it, and then he’s got to work a couple jobs with Brittany which has been a lot of fun. So we’re just kind of seeing what he likes, what’s going on with it. If he likes it, great, if he doesn’t, then he’ll stop it."