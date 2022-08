The Philadelphia Eagles were quite aggressive early in the offseason. They finished last NFL season strong before falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs, and believe they have what it takes to be even better in 2022.

But if that's the case, then the front office needs to continue giving Nick Sirianni more pieces. With that in mind, Bleacher Report's Allex Ballantine predicts they could be in the mix for star Jessie Bates III.