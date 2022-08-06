Anna Kendrick is a stellar actress as well as a stunning woman. When it comes to looking good, the actress always brings her A-game. The 36-year-old regaled her 21.3 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap from her virtual interview ahead of the release of the HBO series Love Life.
Anna Kendrick Stuns In Floral Minidress
The Pitch Perfect star looked stunning in a floral minidress as she settled into an egg lawn chair for an online interview. She showed off her sculpted legs in the black floral minidress with cap sleeves and a billowing pleated skirt that skimmed just above the knee.
The desert plants in the background complemented the vibrant floral print of her dress. She paired the dress with chic black-and-white framed sunglasses. She cinched her slim waist with a tiny black belt matching her glossy black heels. Captioning the Instagram post, she wrote: “virtual press got me all dressed up with nowhere to go.”
Looking Amazing At Kate Spade
Anna also brought her A game to the 2019 New York Fashion Week. The A Simple Flavor star attended Kate Spade Show in a burgundy leather dress. The Hollywood elite looked amazing in a button-down leather dress with a plunging V-neckline and matching belt, which she tied around her sculpted waist.
She paired the stunning dress with matching open-toe heels and a matching purse. Standing in a garden full of lush green plants, the Twilight actress accessorized with a matching finger ring and large dark sunglasses. Her honey-colored hair was in a center with loose waves cascading down her shoulders.
Struggling Days
Although Anna is now a well-known actress, there was a time when the actress was relatively unknown in Hollywood. As she recalled in a recent episode of The Jess Cagle Interview, there was a time when she could not get a designer to lend her even a pair of shoes.
The actress said that happened before the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of 2009's Up in the Air, for which she was later nominated for the best-supporting actress Oscar, and she ended up spending her “rent” to buy a new pair of shoes to attend the event in.
Becoming Well-Known
However, Anna, who went on to land a major fashion campaign for Kate Spade, said that she was not completely unnoticed before her Pitch Perfect days as people sometimes walked up to her at random places. Anna definitely has no trouble getting designers to dress her now. Rather, she is more likely to confidently turn down wardrobe suggestions.
In an old-time interview with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed that she had to turn down some “people at the top” who tried to pressure the Barden Bellas into wearing “tighter and sexier” clothes in the Pitch Perfect 3 finale.