NFL News: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Grabbing Opportunities

Buffalo Bills
Position battles are underway across the National Football League. Training camp provides under-the-radar players an opportunity to grab playing time, and carve out a role for themselves.

One player currently taking advantage of that opportunity is Buffalo Bills wide receiver, Isaiah McKenzie. Cole Beasley's departure from Buffalo and Jamison Crowder's time away from camp has allowed the 27-year-old to step up.

And step up he has. The team is noticing his work in camp, and McKenzie is more than up to the task this year.

Proving People Wrong

McKenzie spoke with the Niagara Gazette on Friday, where he mentioned how the repetitiveness of his having to prove himself is a little tiring. However, it's something that pushes him as well.

“Trust me, I do get tired of it,” McKenzie said. “But at the same time, I know it’s not going to go away. I know each and every day, I’m going to have to come out on the field and I’m going to have to prove (GM Brandon) Beane wrong. I’m going to have to prove Coach (Sean) McDermott wrong. I might have to prove the media and the doubters wrong.

“Each and every day, I want to change somebody’s mind.”

When It Mattered Most

While McKenzie's role diminished a bit last year, there was one game where the former fifth-round pick was unstoppable.

The Bills traveled to New England to play the Patriots the day after Christmas. Down Beasley and Gabriel Davis, McKenzie was thrust into the starting lineup. Buffalo needed this game to keep their AFC East title hopes alive.

The Bills won 35-21 on the strength of McKenzie's career day. He caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. New England had no answers for the Georgia product.

'I Wanted A Little More'

McKenzie didn't get much of an opportunity the rest of the season. However, the 27-year-old used that performance to light a fire under him and help him push for whatever opportunity he can get.

“After that Pats game, I told myself, ‘There’s no way I can sit back down’,” McKenzie recalled. “(Beasley) is a great player. I knew I wasn’t taking anything from him. But I wanted a little more on my plate. I wasn’t asking for much, just a little more playing time, so I could make the most of a little bit more opportunity and do what I can to help the team win.”

Putting Your Best Foot Forward

McKenzie is being noticed in camp, which he is appreciative of. Now, it's about being consistent and getting better every day.

"I feel like now everybody's seeing it and I'm just getting more opportunities after those plays," McKenzie said, via the team's official website. "And I feel like I got to keep doing that and be consistent. But at the same time, you know, it's more noticeable now that I'm in the slot position."

"I've got to go out there and play my best football and put my best foot forward," McKenzie said. "I still got to continue to stack days and that's what I feel like I'm doing. I just got to keep being consistent and just come out here every day and make plays."

