NFL News: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Grabbing Opportunities

Position battles are underway across the National Football League. Training camp provides under-the-radar players an opportunity to grab playing time, and carve out a role for themselves.

One player currently taking advantage of that opportunity is Buffalo Bills wide receiver, Isaiah McKenzie. Cole Beasley's departure from Buffalo and Jamison Crowder's time away from camp has allowed the 27-year-old to step up.

And step up he has. The team is noticing his work in camp, and McKenzie is more than up to the task this year.