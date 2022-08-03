Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Floral Minidress

While she may be highlighting her lithe physique in eye-popping dresses at work, Blondeau's day-to-day style is more consistent with that of her clothing brand. The model-turned-entrepreneur previously described what she likes to wear as "cool and comfortable, kind of boyish" to W Magazine -- and has kept to her guns when designing her own clothes.

"If you know me, you know how much I love & care for fashion!" she said at the No Smile launch, candidly explaining her choice of brand name: "I'd rather no smile than do a fake smile."

Two years in, the French model is now branching out from athleisurewear to beachwear with an Etam swim collab that debuted in early June. "Here’s one of the 7 swimsuits that I’ve done!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a striped open-back bathing suit. "We’ve been working on this since 6 months [...] can’t wait to show you all the collection u guys!!"