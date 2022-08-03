Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Floral Minidress

Summer chic! Thylane Blondeau shared her street style on Instagram a while back and impressed fans with a trendy Michael Kors look. Photographed walking down the street in Paris' emblematic Rue Saint-Honoré, the French model flaunted her toned legs in a ruffled minidress and was lavished with praise by her 5.8 million followers.

Scroll to see the look!

Leggy In Florals

With a cute floral print and a vivid palette centered around the color blue, Blondeau's dress was the fashion polar opposite of her No Smile clothing brand. While her label, which she founded at the age of 19, caters to a more sporty style often in dark or neutral tones, the "World's Most Beautiful Girl" delivered a different aesthetic in a form-fitting number with long sleeves and a bateau neckline adorned with two layers of ruffles. The thigh-skimming hemline was also ruffled and elegantly highlighted the frock's figure-flaunting design.

Check it out below!

Earning MK Cash

Captured in profile with wind-swept hair, the now-21-year-old was seen clutching the gold chain handle of a brown-and-gray Michael Kors purse in the July 2020 Instagram photo, which she shared just a few months before the No Smile launch. Blondeau didn't shy away from stating her post was a paid ad but she still wanted to reach fans in the caption.

"Hi guys, I just passed by the @michaelkors boutique on rue Saint Honoré which just reopened. Can't wait to show you my purchases," she wrote.

Scroll for more photos!

Scintillating In APM Monaco

Now earning APM Monaco cash with two new gigs for the fashion jewelry company, Blondeau was recently repping the brand in a shimmering turquoise dress to match her sparkling bling. Part of the Soleil collection, the French beauty showed off her chiseled pins in high-calf boots for the shoot as she teased the new campaign in the caption: "Coming soon."

The French beauty is also the face of the brand's Yummy collection, one advertised on her feed with a beachy photoshoot in mid-April.

A Tomboy At Heart

While she may be highlighting her lithe physique in eye-popping dresses at work, Blondeau's day-to-day style is more consistent with that of her clothing brand. The model-turned-entrepreneur previously described what she likes to wear as "cool and comfortable, kind of boyish" to W Magazine -- and has kept to her guns when designing her own clothes.

"If you know me, you know how much I love & care for fashion!" she said at the No Smile launch, candidly explaining her choice of brand name: "I'd rather no smile than do a fake smile."

Two years in, the French model is now branching out from athleisurewear to beachwear with an Etam swim collab that debuted in early June. "Here’s one of the 7 swimsuits that I’ve done!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a striped open-back bathing suit. "We’ve been working on this since 6 months [...] can’t wait to show you all the collection u guys!!"

