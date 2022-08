In the latest Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released by The Hill, 45 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump if the 2024 presidential election was held today.

Forty-one percent said they would vote for Biden, while 14 percent were unsure or didn't know who they would vote for.

This is not exactly surprising, given Biden's approval rating, which is even lower than Trump's was at this point of his presidency.

In this poll, just 38 percent of respondents said they approve of Biden's performance in the White House.