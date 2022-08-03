Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose traveled to Thailand earlier this summer to film the upcoming third season of Peacock's Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip and during the tropical getaway, she was dealt with some sad news about her beloved pet.
'She Was So Special': 'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Confirms Death Of Dog
'RHOSLC' Cast Member Whitney Rose Misses Coco's Spirit
In an Instagram post shared days ago, Whitney Rose opened up about the devastating loss of her dog Coco Bean, who died while she was away filming Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season three.
"While I was away in Thailand my sweet Coco Bean passed away," Rose announced, along with a broken heart emoji. "She was so special to me, I miss her tender spirit so much.
'RHOSLC' Star Whitney Rose Never Expected The Animal Would Be Gone So Soon
Continuing on to her fans and followers, Rose revealed how Coco died.
"She was only about 9 months old when she died from a complication after being spayed. I would have never expected this to happen. In fact, right before I left, I told Justin, 'I can’t believe I actually found my dream dog,' and now she is gone. She was more than just a cute dog to me, she helped me get through a lot of trauma and pain. I am so grateful for her entering my life but I am really struggling with her not being here. I miss you Coco Bean, I love you," Rose wrote.
Whitney Rose And The 'RHOSLC' Cast Wrapped Filming On Season 3 Weeks Ago
After embarking on the production of the third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City earlier this year, Rose and her co-stars completed the season earlier this summer without season two cast member Mary Cosby, who left the show after failing to show up to the season two reunion.
In addition to changing friendships, season three is expected to chronicle the ongoing legal saga of cast member Jen Shah, who pled guilty to fraud in July after proclaiming her innocence throughout season two.
Whitney Rose Announced The Addition Of A Puppy To Her Family Two Years Ago
In June 2020, Rose revealed that she and her family had added a new puppy to their home, along with a cute photo of her holding the small animal.
"Meet Louis. Much needed puppy love," she captioned her announcement on Instagram.
Rose and her cast mates are expected to return to Bravo later this year or early next year for the third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.