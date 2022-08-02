Questions Remain After 7-Year-Old Found Dead In Washing Machine

At the scene, Troy's parents were seen talking to the police before going to the police station to give full written statements.

"We don't know what happened, but we intend to find out," HCSO Lt. Robert Minchew said at the scene, according to KHOU-TV. "Whether he was killed by the washing machine or killed and placed in it, we're just so far from that. I can't comment,"

Minchew also wouldn't comment on whether Troy had suffered any visible injuries or if there were signs of foul play. He said the Medical Examiner's office would provide more details as they become available. Those results, including the toxicology report, could take several weeks to come back and shed more light on what happened to the young boy.

The station also said Troy had been in foster care and was recently adopted by his parents in 2019.

They were "separated and detained, which is standard procedure," Minchew said, and have been cooperative with questioning. It is unclear whether they are suspects in the case, or if Troy's death was merely a terrible accident.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and "nothing has been ruled out."