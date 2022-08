Biden is 79 years old. He would be 82 in 2024, which would make him by far the oldest commander-in-chief in the history of the U.S.

Polls show that most Democrats don't even want Biden to run for reelection.

For example, in a new CNN poll, 75 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters said their party should nominate a different candidate in 2024.

Of those 75 percent, 24 percent said they'd prefer a different candidate because they think Biden can't win.

Biden would most likely compete against Trump, who has made it clear he wants to run again and remains the most popular Republican politician in the country.