'RHOBH' Alum Yolanda Hadid Returns To Instagram After Nine-Month Detox

Yolanda Hadid has just returned to Instagram after taking nine months off of social media.
In a post shared with her online audience, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star explained her decision to detox.
Upon her return, Yolanda Hadid told her fans and followers on Instagram that she was "coming back from a [nine-month] social media hiatus" and said she had been taking time to "reevaluate [her] life."
"After the loss of my mother I really struggled with depression followed by a lyme relapse," Hadid explained.
As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Hadid went public with her Lyme disease diagnosis while starring on the show and documented the trials she faced until leaving the series ahead of its seventh season.
Because she was under such emotional stress following the passing of her mother, Hadid's immune system weakened. And, because Hadid admittedly suffers from a phone addiction, she felt that she was unable to present to those around her.
"[It's] so easy to get lost in other peoples stories while forgetting to live and love your own," she wrote. "Texting is so much easier then picking up the phone and calling someone. We are all guilty of it. I realized that we are slowly starting to lose the art of communication and [it's] creating a deep loneliness within us."
Following her Instagram hiatus, Hadid said she's happy to be spending more time with her loved ones.
"Anyway this has been a wonderful reset, time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day. Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life. Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family. I am excited to be back and see what you’ve all been up too," she concluded.
After reading her mother's post, model Bella Hadid, Hadid's middle child, wrote a sweet message to the former reality star.
"We love you," she wrote.
