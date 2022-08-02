'RHOBH' Alum Yolanda Hadid Returns To Instagram After Nine-Month Detox

Upon her return, Yolanda Hadid told her fans and followers on Instagram that she was "coming back from a [nine-month] social media hiatus" and said she had been taking time to "reevaluate [her] life."

"After the loss of my mother I really struggled with depression followed by a lyme relapse," Hadid explained.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Hadid went public with her Lyme disease diagnosis while starring on the show and documented the trials she faced until leaving the series ahead of its seventh season.