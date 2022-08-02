'RHOBH' Alum Yolanda Hadid Returns To Instagram After Nine-Month Detox

Yolanda Hadid in white sheer with short hair
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Yolanda Hadid has just returned to Instagram after taking nine months off of social media.

In a post shared with her online audience, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star explained her decision to detox.

Yolanda Hadid Went Through Hard Times After The Death Of Her Mother

Yolanda Hadid in pink dress and heels
Shutterstock | 564025

Upon her return, Yolanda Hadid told her fans and followers on Instagram that she was "coming back from a [nine-month] social media hiatus" and said she had been taking time to "reevaluate [her] life."

"After the loss of my mother I really struggled with depression followed by a lyme relapse," Hadid explained.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Hadid went public with her Lyme disease diagnosis while starring on the show and documented the trials she faced until leaving the series ahead of its seventh season.

Yolanda Hadid Felt Addicted To Her Phone

Yolanda Hadid smiles with daughters Bella and Gigi
Shutterstock | 940660

Because she was under such emotional stress following the passing of her mother, Hadid's immune system weakened. And, because Hadid admittedly suffers from a phone addiction, she felt that she was unable to present to those around her.

"[It's] so easy to get lost in other peoples stories while forgetting to live and love your own," she wrote. "Texting is so much easier then picking up the phone and calling someone. We are all guilty of it. I realized that we are slowly starting to lose the art of communication and [it's] creating a deep loneliness within us."

'RHOBH' Alum Yolanda Hadid Is Happy To Be Back On Instagram In A Healthier Place

Yolanda Hadid in a maroon cutout dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Following her Instagram hiatus, Hadid said she's happy to be spending more time with her loved ones.

"Anyway this has been a wonderful reset, time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day. Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life. Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family. I am excited to be back and see what you’ve all been up too," she concluded.

Bella Hadid Offered A Message Of Support To The 'RHOBH' Alum In An Instagram Comment

Bella Hadid in silk strapless gown and blue diamond necklace
Shutterstock | 2131613

After reading her mother's post, model Bella Hadid, Hadid's middle child, wrote a sweet message to the former reality star.

"We love you," she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

