Selena Gomez Stuns In Leggy Gucci Dress

Close-up picture of Selena Gomez
Shutterstock | 2131613

Entertainment
chisom

Selena Gomez ushered in the new decade with eye-catching looks. The star of "Only Murders in the Building" celebrated her 30th birthday with her pal Taylor Swift while donning the ideal birthday attire. In an Instagram post captioned;

30, nerdy and worthy

Swift and Gomez have long been close pals. Their connection has featured numerous onstage performances and other noteworthy occasions, Swift remarked in an interview with E! News in 2014. In Swift's well-known "Bad Blood" music video from 2015, which included many of Swift's closest pals, Gomez also played the part of Arsyn. Gomez is committed to her friendships and enthusiastic about the coming decade.

The Latest

A Man Accused Of Murder Evaded Capture For Years By Pretending To Be His Brother

MLB News: Dodgers 'Looking Forward' To Competing With Padres After Blockbuster Deal

Salma Hayek's Fans Go Wild Over Plunging Dress Throwback

MLB News: Yankees Jameson Taillon 'Hurt' By Jordan Montgomery Trade

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Atlanta For John Collins And Onyeka Okongwu

Selena Celebrates 30 With Taylor Swift

Selena gives us a sense of how she is approaching her exciting new decade while looking stunning as ever in a flowing white Gucci dress. In the first photo, they are seated at a table together, with Gomez wrapping her arm across her friend's shoulders and Swift mugging for the camera. Swift appears to be taking a selfie in the second image while Gomez grins joyously and she gives the thumbs up.

Scroll to see the full picture of the dress.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

A Feathery Affair

For her 30th birthday, Selena wore a variety of gorgeous gowns. In one picture, the actor posed with pals while donning a peach-colored sequined minidress with a fluffy feather accent. Her dress had all the makings of a stunning birthday costume, with its airy A-line style, sleeveless halter neck, and sparkling sequins that shone with every movement. She added an updo and hoop earrings to the whimsical dress to amp up the throwback flair.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Selena's Beauty Secrets

Selena Gomez gave each of us a small favor by disclosing her spotless daily beauty regimen. The starlet shows her dewy regimen to her 42.3 million followers on TikTok while Ariana Grande plays in the background (as one does). The Rare beauty star released a 36-second video, which she captioned; "Morning routine before make-up! @Rare Beauty"

Serendipity Brand Partners With Rare Impact Funds

Selena Gomez may be well-known for her pop songs, acting, or executive producing, but did you know she also owns an ice cream shop? The former Disney Channel star has invested in and co-owned the renowned Serendipity Ice Cream since 2020. Gomez is a steadfast and outspoken supporter of mental health. She has now partnered with Serendipity to give 1% of each ice cream purchase to the Rare Impact Fund in support of mental health initiatives.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.