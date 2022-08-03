Selena Gomez Stuns In Leggy Gucci Dress

Selena Gomez ushered in the new decade with eye-catching looks. The star of "Only Murders in the Building" celebrated her 30th birthday with her pal Taylor Swift while donning the ideal birthday attire. In an Instagram post captioned;

30, nerdy and worthy

Swift and Gomez have long been close pals. Their connection has featured numerous onstage performances and other noteworthy occasions, Swift remarked in an interview with E! News in 2014. In Swift's well-known "Bad Blood" music video from 2015, which included many of Swift's closest pals, Gomez also played the part of Arsyn. Gomez is committed to her friendships and enthusiastic about the coming decade.