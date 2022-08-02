Jessica Simpson Turns Heads In High-Slit Dress

No one could have ever predicted the career path of Jessica Simpson, who is just as known today for her fashion collections as she is for her past pop music albums. Never one to be contained by a label, she has also been able to add best-selling author to her resume as well, with her memoir reaching the top of the New York Times list. How many hyphens does Jessica have to add before she is taken seriously as the fierce businesswoman that she truly is?! The consensus is that she is now there! Here are more interesting facts about Jessica’s life.