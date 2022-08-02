Amelia Gray Hamlin is no doubt a fashion adventurer. The supermodel is known for her bold statement-making style and continues to serve spicy snaps on social media. She once again served a stunning look in a braless leather dress.
Amelia Gray Hamlin Goes Braless In Skin-Tight Leather Dress
Serving A Hot Look In Braless Leather Dress
Amelia has taken a lot of snaps in braless dresses but there was something about this leather dress that fans could not get over. The model wore a black braless leather dress that started from below her cleavage. The body-hugging dress highlighted her stunning figure as she posed for the camera.
She spiced things up by playfully pulling up some of her hair with other parts covering half of her face. The second slide showed a blurred snap of her reaching out for the wall with both hands and letting her dark hair fall backward. A lot of fans were blown away by her striking figure and took to comment. A fan commented, "I need this dress immediately" and so many others gushed over her beauty.
Serving A Steamy View In Sheer Dress
The 21-year-old model sizzled in a sheer dress displaying beachy vibes. The fashion lover sent temperatures rising as she posted a series of snaps on Instagram leaving little imagination to fans. She showcased her model figure in a print stripe brown, blue and white dress without concealing her bare chest.
The bodycon dress featured strappy details around the shoulder which held the dress up. Underneath the sheer dress, Amelia wore black underwear to cover up the essential area but left her long legs, flat tummy, and arms to display. She paired her look with a blue bag and gave her 1.2 million Instagram fans a view of her enticing backside in the next slide.
Amelia's Staple Pieces And Fashion Vibe
Being the daughter of Bravo star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, Amelia has a great sense of fashion. The model talked about her staple pieces and included jeans as a must-have. Whenever she put on a pair of jeans and denim, it made her feel happy and confident.
The star who revels in self-love, opened up about her important vibe which was just being authentic to herself, and urged followers to stay authentic as it is the best thing to do. She also talked about Adriana Lima being her social media role model, "particularly because she projects what a strong, hardworking woman looks like on social media,".
What She Steals From Her Mom's Closet
Amelia revealed that although she and her mother Rinna had different styles, the one thing she found intriguing from her mother's closet was "these really cool Gucci pants". According to Us Weekly, whenever she was able to wear them it always put her in a good mood. Amelia and her sister are opposites when it comes to fashion so they do not compete over outfits. Even if they liked the same item, they make their outfits from it with their unique styles.