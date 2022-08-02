McKayla Maroney Looks Incredible In A Bikini

American gymnast McKayla Maroney
McKayla Maroney has consistently been admired for her accomplishments. When she was 16 years old, she captured the hearts of Americans by competing on the "Fierce Five" American women's gymnastics team, which won gold in the 2012 London Olympics.

Today, the 26-year-old is now a young adult who is proud of her amazingly gorgeous body. Last month, the beautiful athlete flaunted her incredible features in a blue two-piece bathing swimsuit as she celebrated America's Independence Day.

See how McKayla celebrated July 4 below.

Summer Glow

McKayla shared a picture that showed her posing while soaking up the sun in a flowery backyard corner. 

She highlighted her curves, toned abs, and thighs while donning the strappy, skimpy blue bikini. The beautiful diva added some sportiness with her bralette-style top.

McKayla wore her long, dark hair down and smiled slightly. She also wore red lip gloss and a warm blush and looked intensely at the camera.

The California native captioned the photo, "Hope your 4th is extra happy." 

Happy Fans Compliments McKayla 

McKayla Maroney poses for the paparazzi
As expected, McKayla's fans, who are always delighted to see her stun in bikinis, took to the comment section to compliment her look. 

"Wow! You look so beautiful," wrote one fan. 

"You're glowing… Amazing!" commented another fan. 

"A heavenly sight to behold," added another fan. 

Stunning In Hot Pink

A few months ago, the former Olympian gymnast became the new face of Miage Skincare, a high-end company renowned for its distinctive and ground-breaking reinvention of skincare.

On April 17, 2022, she promoted the company's brand-new sparkling lip gloss by posing for some snaps with the product. However, McKayla was the center of attention. She wore a gorgeous pink two-piece bikini that glowed in the sunlight.

The hot pink ribbed bikini suit top appeared a little more contemporary, giving the impression of a stylish sports bra. The bottom, on the other hand, was the usual traditional bikini type.

In addition to her ensembles and glossy lips, she accessorized her look with gold earrings and a necklace.

Glowy by McKayla

McKayla Maroney emphasizes mental health and wellness
Shutterstock | 487966

In addition to looking great in bikinis, McKayla is also focused on her health company Glowy by McKayla.

She regularly updates her personal and business Instagram accounts with mental health and skincare tips. McKayla's business page discusses health, including everything from fitness to skincare, as well as her recovery from abuse and eating problems.

McKayla is undoubtedly making significant strides in her career. The only thing left is to wait and see what else she has planned out for the future.

