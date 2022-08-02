Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Anxiety And Getting Sober

Chrissy Teigen is getting real about anxiety and alcohol.

The 36-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a heartfelt post with her 38.7 million followers on Instagram detailing her experience with drinking and how she used it to drown out her anxiety.

The good news is she has been able to manage her alcohol dependence and is, in fact, celebrating one year of sobriety. She accompanied her message with a video montage of her and her family – singer John Legend and kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4 – on vacation.

