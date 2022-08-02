Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Anxiety And Getting Sober

Chrissy Teigen is getting real about anxiety and alcohol.

The 36-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a heartfelt post with her 38.7 million followers on Instagram detailing her experience with drinking and how she used it to drown out her anxiety.

The good news is she has been able to manage her alcohol dependence and is, in fact, celebrating one year of sobriety. She accompanied her message with a video montage of her and her family – singer John Legend and kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4 – on vacation.

Alcohol-Free For A Year

Teigen began her message, which was uploaded on July 19, by revealing that she’s been sober for the past year.

“Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days!” she wrote. “I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow. I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I - get this - quit drinking! sigh. anyhow I feel really good.”

Alcohol Messed Up Happy Moments

Chrissy Teigen wearing black dress and wavy hairstyle
Shutterstock | 564025

The TV personality and cookbook author also detailed how drinking made her miss a lot of good moments in her life.

“sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol,” she said. “Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.”

'Never Want To Be That Way Again'

Chrissy Teigen posing in green high-slit gown
Shutterstock | 673594

Teigen ended her post with an expression of hope.

“While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again,” she wrote. “And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze. Prayers for a blooming onion redo, @outback?? ❤️”

What She’s Said About Sobriety In The Past

Chrissy Teigen wearing strapless yellow dress and teased hairstyle
Shutterstock | 2914948

This isn’t the first time Teigen has opened up about sobriety. In an interview with People in December 2021, she said, “I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly.”

