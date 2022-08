The Real Housewives of Dubai cast filmed their season one reunion special on July 28 in New York City with host Andy Cohen. And just prior to the event, the ladies of the show sat down for an interview about their game plans going into the taping, with Chanel Ayan telling E! News she would be targeting "the Carolines," Caroline Stanbury and Caroline Brooks, at the taping.

"One is evil, one is Trashbury, so I will definitely deal with the evil and the Trashbury at some point," she teased.