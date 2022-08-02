Mandy Rose Heats Things Up In A Swimsuit

The perfect SummerSlam snack is now available thanks to WWE stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, whose doughnut store has just gone live on UberEats in Los Angeles! A fun activity that two friends engaged in while traveling has grown into a successful enterprise set to become global.

Mandy is nothing short of amazing in this photo as she munches on her favorite snack while wearing an orange halterneck thong swimsuit which showcases her massive rear side as she wore her tresses in a high-up messy ponytail.