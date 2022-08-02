'I Was Not As Rebellious': Sydney Sweeney Talks 'Euphoria' Character Cassie

Sydney Sweeney may be believable as Cassie in Euphoria due to her impeccable acting skills. But, according to Sweeney herself, she's not a whole lot like her character. In fact, while looking back at her younger years during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Sweeney told Barrymore she was not as rebellious as her character.

"I was not as rebellious as Cassie was but you know what? It’s kinda fun. I’m getting to live out those like, teenage experiences I never really experienced before,” via YouTube.

“Like, you’re a good girl,” Barrymore replied as Sweeney agreed.