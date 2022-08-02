Carrie Underwood Stuns In Glittery Sheer Dress

Carrie Underwood collage
Surge/Getty | Mani

Entertainment
chisom

As always, Carrie Underwood brought her A-game, dressed to kill, as she graced the stage with her powerful vocals to honor Barbara Mandrell's 50th year as a Grand Ole Opry member. We are utterly obsessed with the dress that Carrie Underwood wowed in.

Keep reading to find out more about her dress.

The Latest

Georgia Daycare Workers Wanted After Video Shows Abuse To Toddler

Joe Biden Approval Rating Hits Historic Low

Mandy Rose Heats Things Up In A Swimsuit

Sydney Sweeney’s Legs Steal The Show In A Bikini

Jessica Simpson Turns Heads In High-Slit Dress

Carrie Celebrates Barbara Mandrell

The Grammy Award-winning singer sang in a sheer flowing gown for her rendition of Mandrell's "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool." Her gold-toned dress had a flowing skirt and a sheer bodice with one shoulder strap and one off-the-shoulder sleeve. Round crystal post earrings and a liberal application of gold glitter gave the item an extra touch of glitz. Underwood didn't have any footwear on display, though. The  "Denim and Rhinestones" performer, however, most likely wore a pair of pointed-toe heels or boots embellished with a similar shade of gold, glitter, or crystals to complement her dress.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Carrie Goes Floral At Opry Debut

The "Ghost Story" singer uploaded pictures of the memorable evening along with a heartfelt caption that said;

It’s always an honor to play the @opry ! Thanks to all who came out to see us all do what we love in such a sacred place! ❤️❤️❤️

The singer of "Jesus Take the Wheel" onto the stage wearing a stunning floor-length gown with one sleeve and a floral design. We can all agree that she looks stunning every time she takes the stage, even though it's a sharp contrast to the flashy, bejeweled outfits she wore during her Las Vegas residency reflection show.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Vacation O'Clock With The Fishers

Since the release of her most recent album, Denim & Rhinestones, the "Ghost Story" singer has been busy perming on every stage she stands on. She is currently taking a little break before switching to holiday mode, and where better for the country queen to go than Dollywood Park? The 39-year-over old's 11 million fans saw behind-the-scenes footage of her vacation. The renowned Dollywood sign, a cute selfie of her and her husband Mike Fisher, and a couple of pictures of their kids were among the images she shared from her camera roll.

Leg Day With Carrie Underwood

Carrie shared her Top 5 leg moves with her followers via her fitness community; fit 52;

How does the fit52 fam love to work their legs you ask… Swipe to see our community’s 5 go-to moves to light up their legs and get their sweat on!It’s no secret that our founder @carrieunderwood has a killer set of legs.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.