Carrie Underwood Stuns In Glittery Sheer Dress

The Grammy Award-winning singer sang in a sheer flowing gown for her rendition of Mandrell's "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool." Her gold-toned dress had a flowing skirt and a sheer bodice with one shoulder strap and one off-the-shoulder sleeve. Round crystal post earrings and a liberal application of gold glitter gave the item an extra touch of glitz. Underwood didn't have any footwear on display, though. The "Denim and Rhinestones" performer, however, most likely wore a pair of pointed-toe heels or boots embellished with a similar shade of gold, glitter, or crystals to complement her dress.