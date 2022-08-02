Lindsey Vonn Reveals She Struggled With Insomnia After Knee Surgery

Lindsey Vonn is a four-time Olympic skier from Minnesota. She has competed in four Olympics and has three Olympic medals, including the gold medal for downhill skiing from the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. In addition, during her illustrious career, she also captured four World Cup titles.

However, despite having so much success as a skier, Lindsey struggled greatly with insomnia during her career as an Olympian. She recently revealed that her insomnia started due to the pain she felt after undergoing knee surgery nearly ten years ago. Lindsey added that her anxiety over it only made matters worse.

Find out how the athlete dealt with her sleeping disorder below.