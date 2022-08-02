Christina Aguilera took her career to the next level in January when she released her Ep, La Fuerza, after two decades of releasing her debut album in Spanish. However, since the release, she's been making appearances, holding concerts, etc."I never stopped singing in Spanish, whenever the opportunities came about where I was really passionate about a project, I’d go for it. I always say when you grow up with something, if it’s part of your household, my mom was fluent in Spanish, that’s how she met and connected with my dad, who’s from Ecuador. I heard the language so much. I always say, when it’s in you, it never leaves you. She told Billboard, so it makes sense that the singer decided to vacation in Spain with her fiancé Matthew Rutler.

