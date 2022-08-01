Healthy Ezekiel Elliott To Be The Focus Point Of Cowboys' Offense

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the highest-paid players in the NFL at the RB position last season. Yet, they used a committee with Tony Pollard sometimes outplaying Ezekiel Elliott.

Needless to say, that's not what Jerry Jones wants after making such a huge financial commitment to Elliott. That's why he's looking forward to having the former Buckeye as the focal point of the offense, now that he's reportedly back to full strength:

“We gotta have Tony Pollard out there. No, seriously, Zeke’s gotta be our feature, and he is our feature,” Jones said, per NFL.com. “We can feature him in a lot of different ways. We all recognize what he does in the passing game because of his protection ability. Don’t ever underestimate that especially with Zeke. Zeke takes some tolls when he’s out there as a back blocking. So it’s critical that we make Zeke — because he’s capable of being that — really the focus of what we’re doing. Now then, Pollard, there’s plenty of room for Pollard. There’s plenty of room for Pollard when Zeke’s in there. Pollard needs to get the ball.”

He's Focused On This Season

Ezekiel Elliott
Giphy | ESPN

Some speculate that the Cowboys could look to part ways with Elliott and his big contract after this season. However, he's not bothered by the rumblings and is only focused on getting the job done:

"I think it is a big season, but I think you can't look too far down the road," Elliott Told Todd Archer. "I think if I focus on every day, if I focus on having a good day of camp, if I focus on taking it week by week, I think everything will handle itself. And I don't think there's really a reason to look that far down the road. I think if I handle my business every day, then I'll be in a pretty good situation at the end of the season."

He Was Frustrated Last Season

Ezekiel Elliott
Wikimedia | Merson

Zeke knows he wasn't at his best last season due to injury, but he won't use that as an excuse in the most physical league in the world:

"It definitely was frustrating and definitely frustrating certain parts of the year, but it's football," Elliott added. "I think today might be the only day everyone's going to be 100%. From here on out, everyone's going to have a couple bumps and bruises and no one's going to be 100, so just trying to do everything I can off the field to make sure I preserve my health and am ready for Sundays."

The Cowboys sure need him to be the bell-cow RB they signed for, or this might as well be his final year in Dallas.

