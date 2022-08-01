Healthy Ezekiel Elliott To Be The Focus Point Of Cowboys' Offense

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the highest-paid players in the NFL at the RB position last season. Yet, they used a committee with Tony Pollard sometimes outplaying Ezekiel Elliott.

Needless to say, that's not what Jerry Jones wants after making such a huge financial commitment to Elliott. That's why he's looking forward to having the former Buckeye as the focal point of the offense, now that he's reportedly back to full strength:

“We gotta have Tony Pollard out there. No, seriously, Zeke’s gotta be our feature, and he is our feature,” Jones said, per NFL.com. “We can feature him in a lot of different ways. We all recognize what he does in the passing game because of his protection ability. Don’t ever underestimate that especially with Zeke. Zeke takes some tolls when he’s out there as a back blocking. So it’s critical that we make Zeke — because he’s capable of being that — really the focus of what we’re doing. Now then, Pollard, there’s plenty of room for Pollard. There’s plenty of room for Pollard when Zeke’s in there. Pollard needs to get the ball.”