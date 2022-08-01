Missing Florida Mom Vanished After Getting On A Bus

That same morning, she boarded a nonstop Greyhound bus in Fort Myers bound for Tampa, carrying a travel pillow, her bags, and her pet rabbit, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

July 8 was the last anyone has seen or heard from her, police said.

The hunt for Johnson is hampered by her having no bank accounts or vehicle, rarely using a phone, and having no active social media accounts, which is clearly unusual for a woman of her age with a job and a family.