Police in Florida are looking for a mother who disappeared after she was last seen getting off a bus during the early-morning hours in Cape Coral in July.
Missing Florida Mom Vanished After Getting On A Bus
Erica Johnson Was Last Seen On Video Surveillance Boarding A Bus In Florida
Erica Johnson, 36, was seen on video surveillance at a Southeast 47th Terrace bus stop in Cape Coral just before 5:30 a.m. on July 8, wearing jeans, sneakers, a baseball cap, and a sweatshirt tied around her waist. She did not look suspicious or upset in the video footage that has been widely shared by police.
Johnson Brought Her Pet Rabbit With Her On The Bus
That same morning, she boarded a nonstop Greyhound bus in Fort Myers bound for Tampa, carrying a travel pillow, her bags, and her pet rabbit, the Cape Coral Police Department said.
July 8 was the last anyone has seen or heard from her, police said.
The hunt for Johnson is hampered by her having no bank accounts or vehicle, rarely using a phone, and having no active social media accounts, which is clearly unusual for a woman of her age with a job and a family.
Johnson's Mother Said In Statement She Is 'Loved And Missed'
Police said Police say Johnson is approximately five foot eight inches tall and about 130 pounds with green eyes. Johnson's hair color is brown with blonde highlights. She also has a small freckle on the lower side of her face.
In a statement to WINK News, Johnson's mother thanked the people of Cape Coral and Fort Myers for their kindness and support in helping to locate Erica and the Cape Coral Police Department for their efforts over the past few weeks.
"Erica is loved and missed by her family and friends who are devastated by her disappearance. We remain hopeful that she will be found safe very soon," her mother wrote. "If you have seen her, or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department."
Police Have Upgraded The Case To Missing And Endangered
While Johnson was previously considered missing, police said her case has now been upgraded to missing and endangered based on information that came out during the investigation. Police have not elaborated on what exactly makes them think Johnson is in danger at this time.
Police have not shared any other details about where she may have been headed and whether she may be traveling with another person at this time.
Johnson Was Acting Strange Before Her Disappearance And Canceled Plans To See Her Kids
According to WINK News, Johnson had been exhibiting warning signs that something unusual was happening in the weeks that preceded her disappearance.
The news outlet reported that she had canceled plans with her ex-husband to see their children, saying she needed to work, which was unlike her.
Police did not say how old Johnson's children are and if she had shared custody of them at the time of her disappearance.
On July 5, police say Johnson went to work as normal but said she didn’t feel well. At 4:30 p.m., she got a ride from a co-worker to the bus stop at Bell Tower shops in south Fort Myers.
Six days later, police were called out to 621 Cape Coral Parkway East after a member of Johnson’s family reported her missing. The report says Johnson was renting a room inside.
Police went inside and found all of her belongings, except a missing pet rabbit. Investigators were told someone saw Johnson go into the building a week before with a black suitcase.
If you know anything about the disappearance of Erica Johnson, you can call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.