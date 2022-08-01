College Professor Charged With Shooting 18-Year-Old Student

The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release that Richard Sigman, 47, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Anna Jones, 18.

Police said they believe Jones was killed when Sigman shot into a parked car following an argument with a man at a pizza shop. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday.

"The investigation then indicates Sigman walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle striking the victim. Friends immediately drove her to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased," police wrote in the statement.