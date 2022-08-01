College Professor Charged With Shooting 18-Year-Old Student

Anna Jones close up
Jessica Powers

A university instructor in Georgia has been charged with killing an 18-year-old student who was shot while sitting in a car outside a pizza shop.

Richard Sigman Is Charged In The Death Of 18-Year-Old Anna Jones

Richard Sigman
The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release that Richard Sigman, 47, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Anna Jones, 18.

Police said they believe Jones was killed when Sigman shot into a parked car following an argument with a man at a pizza shop. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday.

"The investigation then indicates Sigman walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle striking the victim. Friends immediately drove her to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased," police wrote in the statement.

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Sigman Taught Classes Where Jones Was Set To Start College

Anna Jones
Sigman worked as a professor at the University of West Georgia, where Jones was a student set to begin classes this fall.

"On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna's family and many friends. We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community. We ask that you keep Anna's family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time," University of West Georgia President Dr. Brendan Kelly said in the statement.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

Jones Had Just Graduated From High School

Anna Jones
The 18-year-old was a recent graduate from Mount Zion High School, according to a memorial posted by school leaders.

"It is with great sadness that we write to inform you of the passing of Anna Jones, a recent Class of 2022 graduate of MZHS. Anna loved this school and this community and she will be missed dearly by many," a spokesperson wrote on social media.

Jones also attended Mt. Zion Elementary, which posted a statement calling her "an outstanding student and friend."

A Fundraiser Has Been Created For Her Family

Anna Jones
A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for Jones' funeral expenses. The organizer said "She was a beautiful, sweet soul and her smile would light up a room! As with most parents, you never think that you will need life insurance for your child. This was a devastating and senseless crime that left a lot of hearts broken, a community mourning, and a family grieving. If you could, please help in any way."

The fundraising page has brought in more than $18,000 so far for the family.

