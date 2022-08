In a recent appearance on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Errol Musk discussed his family, including Elon and his younger brother, Kimbal.

Asked whether he was proud of the Tesla founder, Errol said he was not, and noted that his family has long been involved in the business.

"No, well, you know, I mean, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as though we suddenly started doing something," he said, as reported by Business Insider.