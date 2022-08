We're just hours away from MLB's trade deadline and the New York Yankees are still on the phone. They acquired Andrew Benintendi a couple of days ago, but it's clear that it won't be the only move Brian Cashman makes to revamp the roster.

The Yankees hit a brick wall prior to the All-Star break and started to cool off after an impressive season start, which is why they can't sleep on their laurels with the best yet to come.