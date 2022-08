California Democrat Nancy Pelosi was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1987.

Over the years, Pelosi gradually rose through the ranks of the Democratic Party and became the top Democrat in the lower chamber in 2007.

Currently serving as Speaker of the House, Pelosi is reportedly worth well over $100 million. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, is a businessman and investor.

Critics now claim that the Pelosis make money through insider trading.