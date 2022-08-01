The 36-year-old Below Deck star has been posting some things on social media about the Southern Charm star. She recently tweeted about the 26-year-old's beer business with "Cheers to the most narcissistic [SIC] twat on @BravoTV". A lot of her followers started wondering why she became "so insulting" which she replied to as having free time at home. Another commentator noted that Rachel might get along with Austen's ex, Madison LeCroy to which she responded, "I've never met her. But I did have the unfortunate experience of being around him,".

In another post that has been deleted, the reality star shared details about meeting the businessman in May during the NBC Upfronts. She alleged that Shep Rose and Austen went through her bag. She also claimed she previously met Austen in Florida and had a bad experience at the party with him. The Florida native speculated she would not be returning to the franchise. Austen is yet to publicly address the ongoing Feud between them.