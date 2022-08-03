Ana de Armas Looks Like A Summer Goddess In A Bikini

Close-up of Ana de Armas
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
chisom

Ana de Armas always looks stunning in whatever she wears, and in this lovely photo of her tanning on a yacht, while wearing a bikini, she proves the point. The actress has had a busy summer because she's been working on various projects and doing what she does best (act). If anyone deserves some downtime and sunshine, it's Ana de Armas. The actress will have acted in three big-budget films by the end of the year.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

A Man Accused Of Murder Evaded Capture For Years By Pretending To Be His Brother

MLB News: Dodgers 'Looking Forward' To Competing With Padres After Blockbuster Deal

Salma Hayek's Fans Go Wild Over Plunging Dress Throwback

MLB News: Yankees Jameson Taillon 'Hurt' By Jordan Montgomery Trade

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Atlanta For John Collins And Onyeka Okongwu

Sunbathing In Italy

Ana de Armas in white dress
Shutterstock | 758458

Ana wore a tan triangle-shaped bikini top with matching bottoms that showed her behind. Her hair was left natural and curly with beach waves as she completed her look with a green baseball cap. Another shot showed Ana posing on a balcony with a wonderful ocean view while donning a white, vibrant Louis Vuitton sarong around her waist and a yellow spaghetti strap silk dress with a low-cut back. With a high ponytail, she added accessories.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Ana Displays Bikini Body

The actress recently took part in a photo session for Elle magazine, using the occasion to display her summer physique in a bikini. In the first picture, she is gazing into the camera while the water next to her is smooth. The fact that Ana is lying gracefully on a dock is recorded in black and white rather than in color makes it even more stunning. The second image of the pair similarly depicts Armas lying on the pier with a sheet and cushion.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Proudly Taurus

Ana, a bull according to the zodiac, was born on April 30th as a Taurus. The characteristics of Taureans, an earth sign, are dependability, diligence, wisdom, and stubbornness. How many of these characteristics apply to de Armas? Wonder many of Ana's admirers! Ana turned plus one while working, and her colleagues took the time to make her day even more memorable while she uploaded photos and videos of the event on Instagram.

This is 34! 🎂🎈🥂Loved spending this special day on set. Thank you for all the wonderful birthday love.

A Pet Lover

Ana, a self-described animal lover, has a special place in her heart for dogs and even carries a Maltese around with her wherever she goes—including to auditions! Some admirers may have even seen Elvis on the red carpet with her! It shouldn't come as a surprise, though, given her pet was visible in numerous behind-the-scenes Instagram images she shared from her time working on The Gray Man.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.