NBA Rumors: Nets Still Hope To Keep Kevin Durant, But That's Unlikely

Also, Marc Stein reports that some teams are hesitant to pull the trigger on the former Warriors star, as he's known for being quite high-maintenance, and no one knows whether they can keep him happy:
"The persistent scuttle around the league, though, is that clubs interested in Durant mostly fear their ability to keep him content more than they feel any concern about his advancing age," Stein wrote. "'If the Nets can’t keep him happy, after everything they’ve given him, how are we supposed to?' one Western Conference team official told me."
There's no denying that Durant is a historical talent and one of the greatest to ever do it, but maybe trading all your assets for him at this point in his career isn't the smartest move.