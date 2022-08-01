Miley Cyrus Turns Heads In Red Off-Shoulder Dress

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

Miley Cyrus is a celebrity that loves a punch of color, and with this floor-length, off-the-shoulder dress, there's no question that she is ready for her close-up! With matching red pumps and a chain link belt adorning her waist, she is every inch the star that her fans have known and loved for years!

The Latest

'Below Deck' Star Rachel Hargrove Reveals Brewing Feud With 'Southern Charm' Star Austen Kroll

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Still In The Race For Juan Soto

MLB Rumors: Willson Contreras Just Wants The Trade Deadline To Be Over

MLB Rumors: Yankees Want To Trade For Frankie Montas

Errol Musk Says He's Not Proud Of His Son Elon

Miley Takes The Heat And Delivers In Cherry-Colored Dress

Without question, Miley Cyrus has come a long way from her Disney days, now known as a worldwide phenomenon in the realm of pop music. She has grown up in front of the camera, and it is a place where she seems most comfortable. Her world is far from ordinary, and her fans can regularly keep track of her through her various social media networks, particularly Instagram, where she boasts more than 180 million fans. The 29-year-old was once the teen that everyone loved to hate, but now she has matured considerably from her bad girls days, but she still has an edge that resonates with fans. Below, here are more facts about Miley for fans to salivate over.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Miley Dropped Out Of High School

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 1486838

It was no ordinary high school, either – Miley was kicked out of her evangelical private school and it was all over what she said. Since Miley is infamous for speaking her mind and her colorful language, one can only imagine what the former bad girl said to the girl in question.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Miley Began On YouTube

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 80313

Way back in 2008, Miley started a YouTube channel of her with her close friend Mandy Jeroux. The show, The Miley and Mandy Show, was one that covered the duo doing typical teenage girl stuff. It didn’t last long but they can always say they had that time together! Hardcore fans may even be able to find some footage.

Miley’s Favorite Songs Of Hers Aren’t The Ones You May Think

Miley Cyrus
Shutterstock | 842245

Wrecking Ball’ was one of the biggest singles of her career, and there was a slew of other artists that covered the breakaway hit. The song was so massive that radio stations had to stop playing it after a certain amount of mots due to overkill. But in Miley’s opinion, the song doesn’t get enough love. Although she doesn’t like the song, that doesn’t mean she won’t perform it for her fans! If that's not love for your fans all over the world, then what is?!

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.