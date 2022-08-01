Miley Cyrus Turns Heads In Red Off-Shoulder Dress

Without question, Miley Cyrus has come a long way from her Disney days, now known as a worldwide phenomenon in the realm of pop music. She has grown up in front of the camera, and it is a place where she seems most comfortable. Her world is far from ordinary, and her fans can regularly keep track of her through her various social media networks, particularly Instagram, where she boasts more than 180 million fans. The 29-year-old was once the teen that everyone loved to hate, but now she has matured considerably from her bad girls days, but she still has an edge that resonates with fans. Below, here are more facts about Miley for fans to salivate over.