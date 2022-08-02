Sydney Sweeney’s Legs Steal The Show In A Bikini

In July, Sydney shared photos showing her wearing a strapless bandeau top and a string bikini bottom. Sydney chose a gingham pattern in light blue and white.

The multiple snaps, which the Euphoria star posted on Instagram, showed her striking different sexy poses to showcase her modeling talent. In the first snapshot, she stood straight with one leg crossed forward and her hands holding her bra straps. Sydney lifted her head up, giving a sexy glance as her blonde hair scattered all over her face and rested on her shoulders. She also flaunted her well-toned abs.

However, the second picture focused on her toned thighs as she kneeled on the ground. Her cleavage and a glimpse of her boobs could also be seen on the snap.

In the last two pictures, Sydney continued serving killer poses. In the third snap, she sat down with her hands supporting her. The actress stretched her legs, showcasing how slender and toned they looked.

The last photo showed Sydney kneeling and pushing her whole body backward while her hair dropped down. This particular snap fully displayed her incredibly sculpted body from the sides.