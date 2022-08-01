Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Dress

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski is as stunning as ever! The actress, model, and author, who gained prominence for her role as Tasha in the Nickelodeon series iCarly loves to share photos of her gorgeous looks on her Instagram page. The 31-year-old stunned her 29.5 million Instagram followers with photos of herself in a cleavage-baring dress.

Stunning In A Sequined Dress

Emily looked absolutely gorgeous in a sky-blue dress with colorful starfish-shaped sequins. The sequined dress featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline that bared her generous cleavage and a high-slit that showed off her toned thighs. In the opening snap, The Gone Girl star showed off her toned thighs and cleavage in the figure-hugging dress.

The Inamorata boss styled her brunette tresses in a center part. She opted for a simple makeup look with light eyeshadow and lip gloss over her full lips. The second snap showed a closer view of the sequined patterns of her dress. In the third snap, the model showed off her lithe figure while standing on the poolside. She paired the dress with matching stilettos.  

Emily In Sultry Black Dress

The London-born American took the internet by storm in a sultry backless dress. The I Feel Pretty star displayed her hourglass figure in a figure-hugging black dress. She bared her back in the halter-neck dress which featured a really low back that reached just above her buttocks with two straps at her waist.

She accessorized with gold hoops, a gold upper arm cuff, and a fashionable yellow bag. She styled her hair in a low bun. In another snap, Emily struck a sultry pose with a lot of her side-boob on display while pushing out her boobs and buttocks slightly. She finished off the look with red strappy stilettos.

Divorce From Producer Husband

According to Huffpost, There have been numerous rumors that Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are getting divorced and the actress seems to have acknowledged the divorce rumors. The My Body authorwho reportedly split from Sebastian, “liked” a series of tweets alluding to the couple's split, including one that claimed that the producer cheated on her. “Emrata finally free from that man just proves that God is actually very real,” one of the tweets read, while another said, “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce?”

Emily Yet To Openly Speak On Divorce

Although Emily is yet to openly address the divorce rumors, she has stopped wearing her wedding rings in recent paparazzi photos and no longer posts her husband on Instagram. Sources close to Emily have also confirmed the reports to media outlets over the past few weeks. “They split recently. It was Em’s decision,” an anonymous source told People in a report earlier this month. “She is doing OK. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.” Emily and Sebastian got married in 2018 and share a 1-year-old son named Sylvester Apollo Bear. 

