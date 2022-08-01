Courteney Cox Takes On #SmartDogChallenge With Her Two Fur Babies

Courteney Cox and her dogs are cracking up Instagram again.

The 58-year-old Friends star loves to share funny videos of her fur babies with her 12.2 million followers on the platform, and she had us all ROFL-ing again recently when she took on the #smartdogchallenge.

Also known as the dog wall test, the challenge involves checking your pooch’s smart quotient by holding them against a wall. Apparently, how they react reveals how bright (or dumb) they are.

Scroll to see how it went with Cox’s dogs.