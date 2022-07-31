MLB News: Tigers Willing To Trade "Just About Everyone," Including Skubal

The Detroit Tigers season has gone horribly in 2022. The team is battling to be better than 20 games under .500, and injuries have ravaged their team.

Detroit has pieces to trade before the August 2nd trade deadline. Mainly in their bullpen, with names such as Joe Jimenez, Michael Fulmer, and Andrew Chafin likely to be on the move before 6 PM EST Tuesday.

However, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently reported the team is listening to trade offers on "just about everyone," including one very surprising name.