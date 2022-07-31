Carrie Underwood Is Golden In Bikini

A proud Oklahoman that brings prominence to the state with her spectacular career as one of the country's biggest acts, Carrie Underwood shot to fame after nabbing first place on the fourth season of American Idol. Since then, the 39-year-old has enjoyed enormous success and is arguably the biggest star to come from the show.

There have been many awards associated with Underwood, including being named by Time magazine as one of the most influential people in the world. Rolling Stone deems her a voice of a generation and a slew of awards from the Grammys, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and even Guinness.

No question, she has earned a spot at the top as a bonafide star and beloved one in the 21st century in not only country music and pop, but in general.

With over 11 million followers on her Instagram account, it is just one of the social media networks where she also reigns supreme. She uses this site and others to post photos and videos to connect with her fans worldwide.

Her fans love seeing her in real time and seeing her real life behind the scenes as just a mom raising her kids with her husband. One photo that has made the rounds is Carrie in a beautiful two-piece green swimsuit as she frolics on the beach.

Usually glammed up, Carrie still looks excellent in a more natural look with no makeup or extensions. Still, her beauty resonates, and it is easy to see why she has endeared herself to many people. Once she leaves the stage, she is as real as they come. And there is still more to know about this country music diva!