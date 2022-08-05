Ice Breaker Questions That Work Well For Guys

Anyone likes a good laugh. Getting a smile out of your romantic interest right away is the perfect solution. Be the funny guy. If your date is laughing, you will most often than not leave a good impression - and it can be something as simple as a knock-knock joke to an elaborate story.

Jack Hughes, a dating expert, breaks it down as a way of "alleviating the initial tension when first meeting a new person. And when it comes to first dates or encounters, there's plenty of awkward and nerve-wracking tension that stands in the way of building positive rapport with a woman".